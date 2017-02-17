JetBlue Cancels Flights to Boston, JFK Thursday
Cheektowaga, NY The NFTA says JetBlue has canceled all flights Thursday from Buffalo to Boston and JFK airports. JetBlue is anticipating a pending storm, according to an NFTA spokesman.
