JetBlue Cancels Flights to Boston, JF...

JetBlue Cancels Flights to Boston, JFK Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Cheektowaga, NY The NFTA says JetBlue has canceled all flights Thursday from Buffalo to Boston and JFK airports. JetBlue is anticipating a pending storm, according to an NFTA spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15) 3 hr Yobabe 12
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 3 hr Yobabe 9
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 3 hr The Truth 36
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 3 hr Dave 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr mexico 20,850
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 18 hr Greg 5
Hubby affair at Xylem Feb 11 Needtoknow 6
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC