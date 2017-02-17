Attorney General Confirms 2 Political...

Attorney General Confirms 2 Political Cases Stemmed From Same Investigation

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Your News Now

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has confirmed separate cases involving two Western New York political operatives were the result of the same investigation. Cheektowaga Democrat Frank Max pleaded guilty last week to two election law violations for falsely reporting campaign finances connected with his political action committee.

