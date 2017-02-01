Woman Indicted in New Year's Day Murder
Buffalo, NY A Cheektowaga woman is charged in a New Year's Day murder. 31-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Shanna Mason New Year's morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|mark yourdon aids scare?
|7 hr
|rainbow lover
|1
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Buck Rohde
|19
|Dicks Tattoo Shop (May '11)
|15 hr
|Buffalo BarFly
|29
|Any Lawn Jockeys For Sale
|Wed
|lol
|8
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|lol
|5
|Do you approve of Michael Ranzenhofer as ?
|Wed
|Dupree dArc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC