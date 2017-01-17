NY Woman Charged In New Year's Day Slaying Of Mother Of 3
Police in Buffalo say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a mother of three who was among three people slain in the city on New Year's Day. Authorities said Monday that 31-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker of suburban Cheektowaga was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of 30-year-old Shanna Mason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Race DO NOT vote for DisHon. John... (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|BriteFartNews
|13
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Tue
|The facts just th...
|2
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|Mon
|Suticat
|924
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Jan 16
|fart seeker
|3
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Jan 15
|Reaper
|54
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|thatgurkkss
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC