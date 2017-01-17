NY Woman Charged In New Year's Day Sl...

NY Woman Charged In New Year's Day Slaying Of Mother Of 3

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Police in Buffalo say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a mother of three who was among three people slain in the city on New Year's Day. Authorities said Monday that 31-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker of suburban Cheektowaga was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of 30-year-old Shanna Mason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Supreme Court Race DO NOT vote for DisHon. John... (Aug '09) 4 hr BriteFartNews 13
Hubby affair at Xylem Tue The facts just th... 2
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08) Mon Suticat 924
Hubby affair at Xylem Jan 16 fart seeker 3
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs Jan 15 Reaper 54
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Jan 14 kingmuthufukkah 28
News Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08) Jan 13 thatgurkkss 7
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC