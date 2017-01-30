Man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges -
Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Nickel City
|90
|Buffalo Shootings Have Community Leader Searchi...
|6 hr
|Matt Kruse
|3
|Cry baby Schumer
|8 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuar...
|16 hr
|Banana Republican
|8
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|Sat
|Maude
|16
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Lief Coward
|1,261
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC