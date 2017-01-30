Man pleads guilty to posing as cop, o...

Man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges -

1 hr ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.

