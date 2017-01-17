Man charged with attacking ex-girlfri...

Man charged with attacking ex-girlfriend with sledgehammer

Wednesday Jan 4

A western New York man faces attempted murder and assault charges after being accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend with a sledgehammer and her father with a shovel. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Mark Dublino of Cheektowaga was arraigned Wednesday in a Buffalo court on charges stemming from separate attacks in suburban Amherst in June.

