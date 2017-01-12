Gillibrand announces bill to guard seniors from financial scams

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently stood at the Cheektowaga Senior Center to announce the Senior Financial Empowerment Act, which would protect seniors from financial fraud. "Senior fraud is a destructive and dangerous crime, in which scammers prey on vulnerable citizens, steal their personal information, and harm them financially with very few consequences," "Under the current system, when seniors report these crimes, the information often isn't shared with the proper authorities, and scammers are able to continue committing these crimes against other seniors.

