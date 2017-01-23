Depew voters head to polls to decide village's fate
Voters in the Village of Depew will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to dissolve the municipality and allow the Towns of Cheektowaga and Lancaster to assume control of services, including public safety. Those who favor the dissolution of the Village of Depew argue that it will bring tax relief.
