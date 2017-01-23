Depew voters head to polls to decide ...

Depew voters head to polls to decide village's fate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WNED

Voters in the Village of Depew will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to dissolve the municipality and allow the Towns of Cheektowaga and Lancaster to assume control of services, including public safety. Those who favor the dissolution of the Village of Depew argue that it will bring tax relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 6 hr Lead Pipe Joe 87
Abluntrumphater Mon Ghost of Cerros 38
weed, grass xanis bar perks oc's l s d m... Sun now 1
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills Sun Bflo Neocon 2
Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist Sun Dont let facts ge... 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Hubby affair at Xylem Jan 21 Indian joe 4
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC