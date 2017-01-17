Cuomo details "Buffalo Billion Square...

Cuomo details "Buffalo Billion Squared" in State of the State address

Monday Jan 9

It's the next phase of state investment in Western New York and, although it amounts to $500 million, is being called "Buffalo Billion Squared." Governor Andrew Cuomo provided hints of the additional development it would fund during his State of the State address Monday afternoon in Amherst.

