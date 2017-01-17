Cuomo details "Buffalo Billion Squared" in State of the State address
It's the next phase of state investment in Western New York and, although it amounts to $500 million, is being called "Buffalo Billion Squared." Governor Andrew Cuomo provided hints of the additional development it would fund during his State of the State address Monday afternoon in Amherst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|4 hr
|The facts just th...
|2
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|22 hr
|Suticat
|924
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Mon
|fart seeker
|3
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Jan 15
|Reaper
|54
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC