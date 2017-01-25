Cheektowaga Man Received War Medals f...

Cheektowaga Man Received War Medals from France and US

Cheektowaga, NY A Cheektowaga man has received medals he earned serving his country seven years ago, with the help of Congressman Brian Higgins. Howard Tobin received Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and silver service star.

