Suspect dies in Cheektowaga Town Jail

Suspect dies in Cheektowaga Town Jail

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Monday, has died, according to the Cheektowaga police department. The man-- whose name has not yet been made public-- was arrested on a traffic stop and charged with various drug posession charges Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) 7 hr Ricky P 90
Abluntrumphater 8 hr Bflo Neocon 11
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 13 hr RealAmerican 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Dudley 20,741
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 15 hr FFS 1
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 17 hr Magaddino crime f... 57
mark yourdon whats he up to? 18 hr Calmin Cents 3
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,405

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC