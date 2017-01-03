Sears to Close Galleria, Boulevard Lo...

Sears to Close Galleria, Boulevard Locations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Walden Galleria is losing one of its original anchor tenants. Sears is shuttering the Cheektowaga location as well as the Boulevard Mall location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 7 hr Lead Pipe Joe 59
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 10 hr Leo Cudney 20
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) 13 hr chrisfox1151977 135
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 21 hr punK 10
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY Sun Riva 6
Tracey Demler Sun Shelly 29
Abluntrumphater Jan 7 tbirds_friend 29
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC