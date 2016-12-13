Police: Heroin ODs Skyrocket In Cheektowaga
Responding to opioid overdoses has become a routine part of the job for first responders nationwide, but the past few days brought more challenges for Cheektowaga Police. The overdoses included two fatalities.
