Police: Heroin ODs Skyrocket In Cheektowaga

Wednesday Dec 14

Responding to opioid overdoses has become a routine part of the job for first responders nationwide, but the past few days brought more challenges for Cheektowaga Police. The overdoses included two fatalities.

