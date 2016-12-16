No need for Rudolph; EC Senior Services provides going places vans with GPS units
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz recently joined Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services Timothy Hogues and Executive Director of the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center Marlies Wesolowski to present the center with a new van as part of the Erie County Going Places senior transportation program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Ricky P
|90
|Abluntrumphater
|8 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|11
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|RealAmerican
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|15 hr
|FFS
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
|mark yourdon whats he up to?
|18 hr
|Calmin Cents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC