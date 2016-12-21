Man sentenced for killing girlfriend, setting body on fire
A western New York man who strangled his girlfriend last year and set her body on fire has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Thomas Murphy of Cheektowaga was sentenced Monday in county court, where he pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter and arson charges.
