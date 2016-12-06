Local Children Cast in Shea's a Christmas Story
This holiday season, for the first time in Buffalo, the award-winning Broadway hit A Christmas Story, The Musical, on tour in eight cities from November through December, brings the beloved classic movie to life at Shea's Buffalo Theatre December 13-18, 2016 for eight performances. Approaching a sell-out, very limited tickets are currently available for A Christmas Story, The Musical.
