Lake Effect Bands Snarling Traffic
Buffalo, NY A lake effect band is dropping two to three inches of snow per hour, snarling traffic in downtown Buffalo. Delays were reported in downtown, as well as the 33, the 90, and the 290.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Buck Rohde
|11
|Best places for breakfast in Buffalo: 5 WNY pla... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Kilhoffer Street ...
|4
|Holiday Toy Drive for WNY Heroes (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|emkay
|1
|Qdoba to open three Buffalo Niagara area restau... (Jun '15)
|Aug '15
|Dubs81
|2
|Murder-Suicide In Cheektowaga (Feb '08)
|Apr '15
|Patricia83
|4
|Review: Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Hummell00
|2
|Jennifer howard (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|floydgyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC