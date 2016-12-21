Lake Effect Bands Snarling Traffic

Friday Dec 16

Buffalo, NY A lake effect band is dropping two to three inches of snow per hour, snarling traffic in downtown Buffalo. Delays were reported in downtown, as well as the 33, the 90, and the 290.

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at December 30 at 9:02AM EST

