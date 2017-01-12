2 Area Sears Set to Close, Nearly 200 Jobs Lost
More than 75 employees at Sears at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga and 105 employees at its Boulevard Mall location will be out of jobs in mid-April. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|6 hr
|Needtoknow
|1
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|6 hr
|Needtoknow
|1
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|9 hr
|Reaper
|54
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|12 hr
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Fri
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|Fri
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Thu
|kingmuthufukkah
|55
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC