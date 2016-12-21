Sonic To Build 2nd WNY Location on Transit Rd. in Amherst

Sonic's second buffalo location on an outparcel in front of the Target department store in Amherst's Eastview Plaza on Transit Rd. The local Sonic franchisee has signed a lease with Target and is waiting for approvals before it can get the ball rolling, according to Bill McGowan, chief financial officer at Sonic Buffalo, which owns the rights to local Sonic development. Early plans call for the second location to be almost identical to the current one at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

