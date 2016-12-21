Medicaid enrollment up 4% per year in...

Medicaid enrollment up 4% per year in Erie County, county report shows

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: WNED

Nearly a third of Erie County residents are on Medicaid and the number is rising at an average 4 percent annually, according to the latest numbers from the County's Medicaid Inspector General. The report also shows numbers that contradict what the Inspector General says are some of the misconceptions about Medicaid and who is using it.

