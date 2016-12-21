Medicaid enrollment up 4% per year in Erie County, county report shows
Nearly a third of Erie County residents are on Medicaid and the number is rising at an average 4 percent annually, according to the latest numbers from the County's Medicaid Inspector General. The report also shows numbers that contradict what the Inspector General says are some of the misconceptions about Medicaid and who is using it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Ricky P
|90
|Abluntrumphater
|8 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|11
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|RealAmerican
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|15 hr
|FFS
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
|mark yourdon whats he up to?
|18 hr
|Calmin Cents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC