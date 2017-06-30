Michigan doctor serving jail term in ...

Michigan doctor serving jail term in wife's 2014 death

A 76-year-old northern Michigan doctor is serving a 5-month jail sentence following a plea agreement to resolve charges in his wife's 2014 death. Jerome Siudara of Cheboygan was charged last year with murder.

