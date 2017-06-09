No Michigan fishing license? No probl...

No Michigan fishing license? No problema for this weekend

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Michigan is holding its annual "free fishing weekend" Saturday and Sunday to promote the many angling opportunities offered by the state's lakes and streams. The Department of Natural Resources says a number of activities have been organized around the state to celebrate the weekend.

