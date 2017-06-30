Kmart To Close Three Northern Michiga...

Kmart To Close Three Northern Michigan Locations

Thursday Jun 8

Traverse City, Cheboygan, and West Branch residents will no longer be able to enjoy the Blue Light specials at KMart as the company announced it will be closing its doors in early September. 73 Kmart locations across the country will be shutting down according to a Sears Holding list posted by Business Insider.

