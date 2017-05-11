These Michigan freeways will be 75 mp...

These Michigan freeways will be 75 mph before 4th of July weekend

May 11, 2017 Read more: MLive.com

Speed limits on stretches of I-75, US-131 and US-127 have officially increased to 75 miles per hour after signage changes by the Michigan Department of Transportation, and the department expects to finish raising speed limits on the rest of the freeways targeted for increases by the end of June. I-75 - Bay City to US-23 in Mackinaw City , and St. Ignace to Sault Ste.

