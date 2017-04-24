SGA candidates plan to bring change to campus

Bad Axe sophomore Galen Miller, Bad Axe junior Luke Anderson, Onaway senior Emilee Madison, Belding senior Cody Van Buren, Midland senior Anna Owens, and Cheboygan sophomore Derek Sturvist address the attendees of the Student Government electoral debates on March 27 in the Bovee University Center Auditorium. Three students who serve higher roles in Student Government Association are hoping to take the next step in the organization.

