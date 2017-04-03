Ferry trip features 32 Lake Michigan ...

Ferry trip features 32 Lake Michigan lighthouses

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Post-Bulletin

There are 80 available spots for the all-inclusive trip that takes place on northern Lake Michigan between June 5 and June 9. The tour is sponsored by the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, which oversees the maintenance of two lighthouses in the region. The group hopes the tour will raise enough money restore the roofs of the St. Helena Island Lighthouse of St. Ignace and the Cheboygan River Front Range Lighthouse of Cheboygan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheboygan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Sun Kelly Carson 41
Fun (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cummins man 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Detroit (Jun '16) Jun '16 David 1
News Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
Local Politics Do you approve of John Wallace as Commissioner? (Apr '16) Apr '16 John Thompson IR MI 2
News S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 12
See all Cheboygan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheboygan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cheboygan County was issued at April 04 at 11:13PM EDT

Cheboygan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheboygan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Cheboygan, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC