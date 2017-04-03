Ferry trip features 32 Lake Michigan lighthouses

There are 80 available spots for the all-inclusive trip that takes place on northern Lake Michigan between June 5 and June 9. The tour is sponsored by the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, which oversees the maintenance of two lighthouses in the region. The group hopes the tour will raise enough money restore the roofs of the St. Helena Island Lighthouse of St. Ignace and the Cheboygan River Front Range Lighthouse of Cheboygan.

