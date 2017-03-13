Enbridge pipelines under Straits of Mackinac are attracting criticism
Officials with Enbridge Inc. said the exterior material is not essential to the pipes' integrity and there is no reason for concern about its absence in spots along the lines extending nearly 5 miles along the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac. "If there was ever a time when we weren't 100 percent confident in its fitness, we wouldn't be operating the pipeline," Brad Shamla, the Canadian company's vice president of U.S. operations for liquid pipelines, told reporters before a meeting of the Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Do you approve of John Wallace as Commissioner? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|John Thompson IR MI
|2
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Dec '15
|John
|40
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC