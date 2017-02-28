DNR reminds anglers of ice shanty rem...

DNR reminds anglers of ice shanty removal dates

Read more: State of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that mandatory ice shanty removal dates are approaching. Regardless of the date, shanties must be removed as soon as the ice is unable to safely support them, especially when Michigan experiences unseasonably warm weather as it has this season and the ice can quickly become unsafe for anglers to retrieve their property.

