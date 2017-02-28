DNR reminds anglers of ice shanty removal dates
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that mandatory ice shanty removal dates are approaching. Regardless of the date, shanties must be removed as soon as the ice is unable to safely support them, especially when Michigan experiences unseasonably warm weather as it has this season and the ice can quickly become unsafe for anglers to retrieve their property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Cheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Do you approve of John Wallace as Commissioner? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|John Thompson IR MI
|2
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Dec '15
|John
|40
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC