Hear 911 callers report Boyne Highlands blaze: 'We need help'
As fire raged at Boyne Highlands resort, dispatchers fielded a slew of panicked 911 calls - in particular, a report of a man asleep in his room, with a deadbolt locking the door. "We've got to get that room open," a woman said.
