Reminder: US-23 bascule bridge detours in Cheboygan start Jan. 3
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $1.6 million to repair the US-23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River. This project will include substructure and steel repairs, as well as electrical and mechanical upgrades, and painting the steel superstructure.
