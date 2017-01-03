Hotel guests injured in Boyne Highlands structure fire

Hotel guests scrambled to escape a large fire at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs in the early hours of Sunday morning. The main lodge hotel experienced significant damage after the fire began around 2 a.m. Several people suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, according to an emergency alert from the Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet Tri-County Office of Emergency Management.

