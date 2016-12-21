Public meeting Dec. 6 for upcoming Cheboygan bascule bridge project
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will have a public meeting to discuss the upcoming repair project of the US-23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan, slated to begin in early January. WHO: MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center staff Cheboygan officials Law enforcement and emergency services officials Interested residents and business owners Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Cheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Do you approve of John Wallace as Commissioner? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|John Thompson IR MI
|2
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Dec '15
|John
|40
|S.A.N.E. makes 26 arrests (Mar '08)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC