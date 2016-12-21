Public meeting Dec. 6 for upcoming Cheboygan bascule bridge project

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will have a public meeting to discuss the upcoming repair project of the US-23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan, slated to begin in early January. WHO: MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center staff Cheboygan officials Law enforcement and emergency services officials Interested residents and business owners Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.

