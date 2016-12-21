Man pleaded guilty to torturing, kill...

Man pleaded guilty to torturing, killing beagle puppy

Tuesday Nov 29

A 45-year-old Cheboygan man entered a plea after he was accused of torturing and killing a beagle puppy. The witness told police they saw Distasio take a 4-month-old beagle named Maggie and throw her across the room and into a freezer.

