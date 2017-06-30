VBS Held At Avondale Recreation Center July 10-14

Vacation Bible School, The Roman's Road to Salvation, will be held July 10-14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Avondale Recreation Center, 1305 Dodson Ave. A kickoff event will be held Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Avondale Recreation Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.