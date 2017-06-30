VBS Held At Avondale Recreation Cente...

VBS Held At Avondale Recreation Center July 10-14

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Vacation Bible School, The Roman's Road to Salvation, will be held July 10-14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Avondale Recreation Center, 1305 Dodson Ave. A kickoff event will be held Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Avondale Recreation Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 42 min Julia 35,125
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 4 hr VaXxEd 9,773
Tim Short Mazda (Dec '16) Fri Mazda 3
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Fri ThomasA 2
Captain Hook'd Fishing channel Thu rossvillealum 1
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Thu ThomasA 26
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) Jun 27 Snoopy 736
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,321 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC