Tags With In God We Trust Available In Hamilton County
County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that Tennessee law now authorizes issuance of an optional standard vehicle registration plate that includes the words said, "A supply of the plates has been received in the Clerk's office and is ready for issuance upon request.
