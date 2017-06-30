Stabbing Suspect Extradited To Walker County
James Allen Johnson, 44, charged with Monday's stabbing of Walker County Sheriff's Office Corporal J. D. Holland was extradited from the Hamilton County jail to the Walker County jail about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
