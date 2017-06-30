Soddy Daisy Seeing A Building Boom

Soddy Daisy Seeing A Building Boom

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Soddy Daisy is seeing a building boom as evidenced by the building permits issued during the month of June, said City Manager Janice Cagle. During the month the city received requests for over a million dollars in building permits, some were for commercial property, but most were for new homes and residential renovations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 25 min Eternal truth 35,288
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 4 hr VaxXeD 9,778
Unitarian Universalist not church 5 hr ORIGINAL WILLARD 3
What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'... 12 hr Morris 5
Does anyone know Maci Bookout? (Jan '10) 17 hr Mrs Wright 87
Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10) 17 hr RacismIsLowMentality 53
Swingers club (Apr '14) Thu ORIGINAL WILLARD 23
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC