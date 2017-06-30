Paducah Hosts Fire Ground Survival Training Program
Fifteen members of the Paducah Fire Department are attending the Fire Ground Survival Training Program this week at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, along with Mayfield, Kentucky and Chattanooga, Tennessee fire departments. Last September, the City of Paducah received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Department of Homeland Security to be the host site for this training program.
