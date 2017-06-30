Paducah Hosts Fire Ground Survival Tr...

Paducah Hosts Fire Ground Survival Training Program

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: KFVS12

Fifteen members of the Paducah Fire Department are attending the Fire Ground Survival Training Program this week at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, along with Mayfield, Kentucky and Chattanooga, Tennessee fire departments. Last September, the City of Paducah received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Department of Homeland Security to be the host site for this training program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 33 min Well 35,199
This is what it now takes to get a job??? 1 hr ThomasA 28
News Hixson Man Charged With Defrauding Investors 10 hr ChicagoMoney 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Sun VaXxEd 9,773
Tim Short Mazda (Dec '16) Jun 30 Mazda 3
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Jun 30 ThomasA 2
Captain Hook'd Fishing channel Jun 29 rossvillealum 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,750 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC