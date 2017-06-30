"One Heart" Benefit Concert On Saturday At Granfalloon
Antoine "Steely Mon" Williamson, a trumpet player and leader of brass sections in several Chattanooga and Knoxville bands, was diagnosed with Stage Four Lung and Liver Cancer on May 3. To assist with his medical treatment, there will be a benefit concert this Saturday at The Granfalloon, 400 East Main St. "Several Chattanooga bands will be coming ... (more)
