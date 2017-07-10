Nuclear Field Information Sessions Offered This Summer At Chattanooga State
The faculty of Chattanooga State's Nuclear Power Technology and Radiation Protection programs will be offering a series of one-hour information sessions during the months of July and August for students interested in the nuclear power field.
