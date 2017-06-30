New Legal Aid Partnership Seeks To Ex...

New Legal Aid Partnership Seeks To Expand Access To Justice Through Churches

Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Tennessee Faith and Justice Alliance, Christian Legal Society and Chattanooga Gospel Justice Initiative are among those working together on a new effort to expand Access to Justice in Chattanooga through area places of worship.

