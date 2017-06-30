Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

AUSTIN, STEFAN JAMES Age at Arrest: 35 Date of Birth: 09/25/1981 Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017 Charge : BALL, KALEY ELIZABETH Age at Arrest: 19 Date of Birth: 05/15/1998 Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017 Charge : BARTLETT, JON MICHAEL Age at Arrest: 41 Date of Birth: 09/10/1975 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.