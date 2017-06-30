For Some 169 Teens, 2017'S Summer Of ...

For Some 169 Teens, 2017'S Summer Of Fun Means Helping Chattanooga

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

World Changers and P2 Missions are initiatives of LifeWay Christian Resources , and are bringing a group of 169 junior high, high school, and college students to Chattanooga from across America on July 8-July 15, 2017 During the week, the students will be working on a variety of assignments that range from painting a house, putting on siding, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 28 min What 35,239
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 13 hr BackwoodsBarbie 9,776
News Hixson Man Charged With Defrauding Investors 13 hr Mitciv17 2
happy burfday! 23 hr Pop 3
Nude male house cleaning Mon tom 3
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Mon ThomasA 28
Tim Short Mazda (Dec '16) Jun 30 Mazda 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,542 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC