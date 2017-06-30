Creative Discovery Museum Hosts Red, ...

Creative Discovery Museum Hosts Red, White And Blue Day Tuesday

Creative Discovery Museum is hosting its annual Red, White and Blue Day Tuesday with several patriotic-themed crafts and activities that teach children about the reason the 4th of July is celebrated every year.

