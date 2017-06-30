Collierville resident selected for prestigious Broadway training program
From church to the Harrell Theatre to the Orpheum and Buckman Performing Arts Center, Collierville resident Matthew Keaton has wowed area audiences with his rich tenor and show-stopping performing skills. And he isn't done: Keaton has his sights set on Broadway, and when he gets there, he'll always be grateful for the musical theater foundation he built right here at home.
#1 20 hrs ago
Congratulations!!!!
