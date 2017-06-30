Chattanooga Strong Community Concert Set For July 16
The city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County invite the public to the Chattanooga Strong Community Concert to observe the two-year anniversary of the domestic terror attack when four marines and a sailor were killed at the Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga.
