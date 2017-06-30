Chattanooga Physical Therapist Zachary Rethorn Awarded Orthopaedic Specialist Certification
Zachary Rethorn, PT, DPT, of Chattanooga, was awarded the professional designation of board-certified clinical specialist in orthopaedic physical therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.
