Bargain Gas--$1.83 Per Gallon
The estimated 37.5 million Americans who hit the road on Independence Day found the lowest gas prices for the holiday in more than a decade, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. Here in the 'Boro, some discounters offered regular gas at $1.83 per gallon.
