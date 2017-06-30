Alexander Tells Cleveland Kiwanians H...

Alexander Tells Cleveland Kiwanians He Is "Working to Help 162,000...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Sen. Lamar Alexander on Thursday told members of the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland that he is "working to help the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year and who under current law receive zero help buying insurance, as well as the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the collapsing Obamacare exchanges unless Congress acts soon." "My first concern is the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who currently have no help with their health insurance and the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the individual market next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 hr listening 35,264
Swingers club (Apr '14) 5 hr ORIGINAL WILLARD 23
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 10 hr VaXxEd 9,777
News Collierville resident selected for prestigious ... Wed oakie 1
News Hixson Man Charged With Defrauding Investors Tue Mitciv17 2
happy burfday! Jul 4 Pop 3
Nude male house cleaning Jul 3 tom 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC