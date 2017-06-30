A Tale Of Two Worlds: To Israel-Pales...

A Tale Of Two Worlds: To Israel-Palestine With Love From Chattanooga

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

During the soiree "A Tale of Two Worlds: To Israel-Palestine With Love From Chattanooga," Gandhi Global Center For Peace & Gandhi's Be Magazine Co-Founder Missy Crutchfield shared about her recent journey to Israel-Palestine for the "End 50 Years of Occupation" delegation in partnership with Center for Jewish Nonviolence in May. The month of June ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Kandy 35,128
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 9 hr VaXxEd 9,773
Tim Short Mazda (Dec '16) Fri Mazda 3
So All you Chattanooga Pigs are either stupid, ... Fri ThomasA 2
Captain Hook'd Fishing channel Thu rossvillealum 1
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Thu ThomasA 26
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) Jun 27 Snoopy 736
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC