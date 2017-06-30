During the soiree "A Tale of Two Worlds: To Israel-Palestine With Love From Chattanooga," Gandhi Global Center For Peace & Gandhi's Be Magazine Co-Founder Missy Crutchfield shared about her recent journey to Israel-Palestine for the "End 50 Years of Occupation" delegation in partnership with Center for Jewish Nonviolence in May. The month of June ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.